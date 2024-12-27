Fastbreak

Steph Curry Gives 2-Word Response About Teaming Up With LeBron James In NBA

Steph Curry (Warriors) was asked about teaming up with LeBron James (Lakers).

Ben Stinar

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) embrace after game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Steph Curry and LeBron James will go down as the two most notable players from the recent era of NBA basketball.

They have won a combined eight NBA Championships and six MVP Awards since the 2009 season.

While they have had a friendly rivalry, the two superstars have a lot of respect for one another.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the last year, there have been a lot of rumors about the possibility of the two teaming up before the end of their careers.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry was asked about the rumors.

Andrews: "You won a gold medal. Fans want to know is there anyway we'll see it in the NBA?"

Curry: "Probably not."

James and Curry have faced off in the NBA Finals four times (when James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers).

They were also teammates on Team USA this past summer.

Curry also added: "I think the what ifs and all that type of stuff. We just kind of leave that for whatever platform people want to talk about it. We just hoop."

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Warriors hosted the Lakers in San Francisco.

Both Curry and James had excellent games.

The Lakers won by a score of 115-113.

Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.

He is in his 16th NBA season.

James is averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

He is in his 22nd NBA season.

