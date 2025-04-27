Steph Curry Has Hilarious Moment With Reporter After Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 104-93.
Steph Curry led the team with 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field.
The Warriors now have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Players with 60 or more career playoff games of 30+ points:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Jerry West
Elgin Baylor
Stephen Curry"
After the game, there was a hilarious moment when Curry opened up his post-game presser.
Via KNBR: "Steph couldn't stop laughing to start his presser after someone in the room called his phone in the middle of another reporter's question."
Curry said: "I don't want to be disrespectful or rude you're asking a very legitimate question and somebody in the back of the room is having their moment... I promise you, it had nothing to do with you at all."
The Warriors had good reason to be in a good mood, as they were able to win an important game (without Jimmy Butler).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
They have gone 25-17 in 42 games at home.
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry is currently holding Rockets players to 36.4% FG & 29.4% 3PT this series."
The Rockets and Warriors are both coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.