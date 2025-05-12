Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Heartfelt Instagram Post Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to Instagram for his wife.

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Steph Curry still remains one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.

The two-time MVP has over 58 million followers on Instagram.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) arrives before game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (on Mother's Day).

His post had over 430,000 likes in seven hours.

Curry wrote: "Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I’m gone. All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you’re the backbone of our family. Couldn’t do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama! @ayeshacurry"

Many fans commented on Curry's post.

@malosi.17: "But you should come back tomorrow, we need you"

@jseazon: "Look at the currys man"

@5.behoopin: "Look at curry man, so inspirational"

@z.addyofficial: "We need you tommorw !!!!❤️❤️"

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Curry is currently in the middle of his 16th NBA season.

He finished the regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Right now, the Warriors are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Curry has been out since Game 1 due to a hamstring injury.

Via The Golden State Warriors (on May 7): "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.

The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."

