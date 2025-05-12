Steph Curry's Heartfelt Instagram Post Goes Viral
Steph Curry still remains one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The two-time MVP has over 58 million followers on Instagram.
On Sunday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (on Mother's Day).
His post had over 430,000 likes in seven hours.
Curry wrote: "Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I’m gone. All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you’re the backbone of our family. Couldn’t do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama! @ayeshacurry"
Many fans commented on Curry's post.
@malosi.17: "But you should come back tomorrow, we need you"
@jseazon: "Look at the currys man"
@5.behoopin: "Look at curry man, so inspirational"
@z.addyofficial: "We need you tommorw !!!!❤️❤️"
Curry is currently in the middle of his 16th NBA season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Right now, the Warriors are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, Curry has been out since Game 1 due to a hamstring injury.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on May 7): "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.
The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."