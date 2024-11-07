Steph Curry's Humble Statement Went Viral After Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Celtics in Boston.
The Warriors won by a score of 118-112 to improve to 7-1 in their first eight games.
Steph Curry finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
During the game, there was a moment where head coach Steve Kerr was upset with Curry's decision.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steve Kerr wasn't happy with Steph Curry after this second-quarter turnover 😳"
After the game, Curry gave a humble answer when asked about the incident (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Curry: "I want to be coached just like everybody else, so I don't get sensitive about getting yelled at if I'm making dumb plays."
Curry is off to a strong start to the new season with averages of 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in five games.
Following their victory over the Celtics, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Via @DrGuru_: "Lineups featuring Steph Curry and Buddy Hield have a net rating of +57.8 this season…
That’s the best of any duo in the NBA 🤯"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
He is a two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion.