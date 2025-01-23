Steph Curry In Jeopardy Of Missing Bulls-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center.
For the game, the Warriors could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry listed as questionable vs Bulls. He’d been sitting one side of back-to-backs recently but pushing to have that restriction lifted. Played last night in Sacramento. Kyle Anderson still out. Trayce Jackson-Davis questionable."
The Warriors are coming off a 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings (on the road).
Curry finished the loss with 14 points, three rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-22 record in 43 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Bulls, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-25 record in 44 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Bulls will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday in Chicago.