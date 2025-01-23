Steph Curry's Incredible Highlight Went Viral In Warriors-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Kings in Sacramento.
During the game, Steph Curry had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH BREAKS OUT ALL THE TRICKS
Curry gets crafty for 2 on ESPN!"
Curry had 12 points, seven assists and one steal while shooting 5/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors up 65-48 on the Kings in Sacramento. Second straight big first half they've put together on the road. Defense was sharp. Andrew Wiggins 12 early points. Moses Moody two quick 3s off the bench. Gui Santos 11 points, burst of energy. Steph Curry 12 points, 7 assists."
The superstar guard came into the night with averages of 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Despite Curry's strong play, the Warriors have been a mediocre team through the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
In addition, the Warriors are coming off a 125-85 loss to the Boston Celtics.
After the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
At the Chase Center, they are 11-11 in 22 games.