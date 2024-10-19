Steph Curry's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center for their final preseason game.
For the game, the Warriors will be without two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Steph Curry is OUT tonight against the Lakers after spraining his finger in practice
It’s the same finger that he previously hurt, but Steve Kerr says Steph will be fine for the regular-season opener"
Curry had already missed one of the team's preseason games due to injury.
However, it sounds like the injury is not serious due to the fact that he will be available for opening night.
The Warriors enter the night with a 5-0 record in their first five preseason games.
They most recently beat the Lakers by a score of 111-97 earlier this week.
Johnson also shared the team's starting lineup without Curry.
Via Johnson: "Warriors starters for their final preseason game
Melton
Wiggins
Kuminga
Green
Jackson-Davis"
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Curry is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
As for the Lakers, they have gone 2-3 in their first five preseason games.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.