Steph Curry's Injury Status For Pistons-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Detroit Pistons for their fourth preseason game.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Via 95.7 The Game: "Steph Curry and Draymond Green won’t play tonight vs. Pistons"
Curry is coming off a game where he had six points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 16 mintues of playing time.
However, the two-time MVP left the game early due to a finger injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday: "Steph Curry jammed his finger late in the first half and left for the locker room. Didn't return for the second half, but it doesn't sound like an issue. He's back in the weight room currently going through his normal postgame workout routine, per Warriors."
The Warriors then announced an update after their 109-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Via Slater on Friday: "Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day."
Considering Curry is the team's best player (and 36), it makes sense why they would be extra cautious in the preseason.
The Warriors have won each of their first three games against the Los Angeles Clippers (and Kings twice).
On October 23, the Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Curry is going into his 16th NBA season.