Steph Curry's Injury Status For Thunder-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center.
For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Tuesday: "Steph Curry is questionable against the Thunder tomorrow. Listed as bilateral patellofemoral pain. Patella soreness in both knees. Jonathan Kuminga also questionable with the illness that has forced him out of the last two games."
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently falling 128-120 to the Brooklyn Nets.
Following the Thunder, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the west (one spot ahead of the Warriors) with a 13-4 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-109.
Following Golden State, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening.
Earlier this month, the Warriors beat the Thunder by a score of 127-116.