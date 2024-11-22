Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Pelicans in New Orleans.
For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday: "Steph Curry again listed as probable with left knee bursitis tomorrow vs Pelicans. Brandin Podziemski isn’t even on the injury list after taking that shot to the nose last night."
Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Warriors have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference 11-3 record in 14 games.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 120-97.
Curry finished with 23 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pelicans, the Warriors will visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 4-12 record in 16 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling 128-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following their matchup with the Warriors, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.