Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Lindy Waters III all listed as probable tonight in San Antonio with minor ailments. Victor Wembanyama looks like he will return for Spurs after recent absence. Also listed as probable."
Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 12-3 record in their first 15 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 112-108.
Curry finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Following the Spurs, the Warriors will return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in San Francisco.
As for the Spurs, they are the 11th seed in the west with an 8-8 record in 16 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Warriors, the Spurs will head on the road to visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.