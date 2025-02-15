Steph Curry Is On The Verge Of Never Before Seen NBA History
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will play in his 11th career NBA All-Star Game.
The two-time MVP still remains an elite player (at nearly 37) with averages of 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most consecutive 25+ point games by a guard at age 36 or older in NBA history:
7 — Michael Jordan (2002)
6 — Steph Curry (Active)"
Curry has made more threes than anyone in NBA history (3,948).
In fact, the next closest player is LA Clippers star James Harden (3,083).
Right now, Curry remains just 52 threes away from being the only player to reach 4,000.
With 27 games left in the season, the former Davidson star would need to make just 1.9 threes per game the rest of the way.
For reference, Curry is averaging 4.4 three-pointers through his first 46 games.
The Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 105-98.
Curry finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Most games with 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM:
335 — Steph Curry
178 — James Harden
173 — Damian Lillard"
The Warriors will resume action on Friday (February 21) when they visit the Sacramento Kings.