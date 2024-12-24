Steph Curry Is Starting To Worry NBA Fans After Latest Performance In Pacers-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 111-105.
Steph Curry got off to an excellent start to the season, but he has now struggled in two of the team's previous three games.
In Monday's loss, the two-time MVP had ten points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 2/13 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors lose at home to the Pacers. They're 3-10 in their last 13 games. Four fourth quarter missed free throws burned them. Steph Curry went 2-of-13. He's only shooting 38% overall in eight December games. Record: 15-13."
Many people shared their concern with Curry's latest showing.
@BIGMEM12: "Washed"
@CameronJGilliam: "Bro seriously just doesn’t care anymore"
@g12_lj: "“Clutch player of the year” went 1/6 in the 4th quarter"
@RmNavaneeth: "No one gonna talk about this and his 2 point game this weekend"
@VADERGOTNEXT: "So mad I could cry rn man. Our season is so over bro"
@bookh1m: "They tried comparing him to Bron and Kd 😂😂😂 "
@MattStreeter21: "Steph been bad all December. I can realistically see an all time stinker on Christmas Day. History tells us he will have a scorching hot month so let’s hope that comes soon. If not, it may be too late"
@30_Dynasty: "Argue with all u want we lost the game
Because of Steph he has to be held accountable to"
@Shindolifefan12: "He’s washed 😭😭"
The Warriors dropped to 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.