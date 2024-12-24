Fastbreak

Steph Curry Is Starting To Worry NBA Fans After Latest Performance In Pacers-Warriors Game

Steph Curry scored just ten points against the Pacers.

Ben Stinar

Feb 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 111-105.

Steph Curry got off to an excellent start to the season, but he has now struggled in two of the team's previous three games.

In Monday's loss, the two-time MVP had ten points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 2/13 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors lose at home to the Pacers. They're 3-10 in their last 13 games. Four fourth quarter missed free throws burned them. Steph Curry went 2-of-13. He's only shooting 38% overall in eight December games. Record: 15-13."

Many people shared their concern with Curry's latest showing.

@BIGMEM12: "Washed"

@CameronJGilliam: "Bro seriously just doesn’t care anymore"

@g12_lj: "“Clutch player of the year” went 1/6 in the 4th quarter"

@RmNavaneeth: "No one gonna talk about this and his 2 point game this weekend"

@VADERGOTNEXT: "So mad I could cry rn man. Our season is so over bro"

@bookh1m: "They tried comparing him to Bron and Kd 😂😂😂 "

@MattStreeter21: "Steph been bad all December. I can realistically see an all time stinker on Christmas Day. History tells us he will have a scorching hot month so let’s hope that comes soon. If not, it may be too late"

@30_Dynasty: "Argue with all u want we lost the game
Because of Steph he has to be held accountable to"

@Shindolifefan12: "He’s washed 😭😭"

The Warriors dropped to 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

