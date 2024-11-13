Steph Curry Joins Historic NBA List With LeBron James And Michael Jordan
On Tuesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game against the Dallas Mavericks (at home in San Francisco).
Klay Thompson made his return to the Chase Center for the first time as a member of another team, but the Warriors were able to win by a score of 120-117.
Curry exploded for 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history in several different ways.
Via StatMamba: "The only players in NBA history age 36 or older to have consecutive 35-point games:
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Michael Jordan"
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to have back-to-back 30-point games."
Curry is now averaging an outstanding 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Warriors are 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Friday when they remain at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies.
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball at Davidson.
He has spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with Golden State.
They have won four titles since the 2015 season.