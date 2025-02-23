Steph Curry Made Exciting NBA History In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 126-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
Curry finished the win with 30 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Curry also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade for 33rd on the all-time field goals list.
Following Wade, the next player for Curry to pass will be NBA legend Allen Iverson (8,467).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Dwyane Wade for 33rd most made field goals in NBA history."
With the win, the Warriors are now 5-1 in their first six games with Jimmy Butler and Curry in the lineup.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Warriors improve to 5-1 with Jimmy Butler, routing the Mavericks in Butler's Chase Center debut. The Warriors have won four of those games in blowout fashion. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and Warriors are rejuvenated with Jimmy and Chase Center sounded revitalized"
The Warriors improved to 30-27 in 57 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 16-13 in the 29 games they have played at the Chase Center.
As for Wade, he is one of the best five shooting guards in NBA history.
The basketball legend spent 16 years playing for the Miami Heat Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He retired after the 2018-19 season.