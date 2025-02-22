Steph Curry Made Golden State Warriors History Against Kings
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Kings in Sacramento for their first game after the All-Star break.
The Warriors looked fantastic, winning by a score of 132-108.
One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of Steph Curry, who finished with 20 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors rip off a 132-106 win in Sacramento to open the stretch run. Four 20-point scorers: Moody, Hield, Podziemski, Curry. Good two days for them in the standings. They win while Kings, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns all lose."
In addition to the huge win, Curry also made NBA (and Warriors) history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry's 700th career 20-point game
He has become the 21st player in NBA history and first in franchise history to reach this."
Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry since the trade deadline:
30.2 PPG
5.2 APG
5.5 3PM
61.4% TS"
With the win, the Warriors are now the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Curry and the Warriors will resume action on Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.