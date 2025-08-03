Steph Curry Made His Feelings Clear About LeBron James
Steph Curry and LeBron James are two of the best 15 players in NBA history.
Despite being at the end of their legendary careers, Curry and James are still playing at an elite level.
Recently, Curry did an interview with Complex where he was asked about the time he went to James' house during his rookie season.
Curry: "He is who he is. He is mad fun, goofy, just wants to have fun and it was like that at the crib... It was cool to just chill. Kick it on the road and have a good time."
Curry also revealed that the two bowled together the night before the game (at James' house).
James and the Cleveland Cavaliers would then beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 114-108 (James led the way with 31 points).
Via NBA History (on May 2, 2023): "Ahead of tonight's LAL/GSW Game 1 (10pm/et on TNT), take a look back at LeBron and Steph's first ever matchup in 2009!"
Curry and James once had a run where they faced off against each other in the NBA Finals for four straight seasons.
In those matchups, Curry had the 3-1 advantage.
Via NBA Retweet: "LeBron James vs. Steph Curry in their last 10 matchups:
LeBron:
32.2 PTS | 9.3 REB | 8.9 AST | 66.6 TS%
Curry:
31.5 PTS | 4.7 REB | 7.2 AST | 58.8 TS%
Like fine wine"
Curry is going into his 17th NBA season (while James is going into his 23rd).