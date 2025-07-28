Steph Curry Made His Feelings Clear About Warriors Legend Monta Ellis
Monta Ellis was once among the most talented scorers in the NBA when he spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors drafted Steph Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft (out of Davidson).
That next season, Ellis averaged 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field.
In an interview (from 2022) with Knuckleheads, Curry was asked about Ellis.
Curry: "The way that he just put pressure on teams, on defenses was unreal. You'd look up and he'd have like the quietest 40 of all time... Nobody could stay in front of him. It was a cool thing to see like the speed of the NBA. Playing with him and watching him... I was just in awe of he could get anywhere he wanted to on the floor."
The Warriors ended up choosing Curry to be their guard of the future (and traded Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012).
He finished his 12-year career with averages of 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 833 games.
In addition to the Bucks and Warriors, Ellis also played for the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.
As for Curry, he still remains one of the best 15 players in the NBA at 37.
Last season, he made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.