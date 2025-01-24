Steph Curry Made NBA History In Bulls-Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Chicago Bulls (at home) in San Francisco.
Steph Curry had 11 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry's 3,900 three 🤩"
Curry came into the night with outstanding averages of 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Real Sports: "Steph now has 3,900 3PM.
The next closest player has 3,054"
The Warriors are coming off a devastating 123-117 loss to the Kings (in Sacramento).
They blew an 18-point lead.
Through the first two quarters of Thursday's game, they have neck and neck with the Bulls.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steve Kerr went 11-deep in a shaky first half and found his best answers with Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post. Six combined made 3s and the requisite energy. They were in the closing lineup. Warriors down 64-63 after starters dug them huge hole."
After the Bulls, the Warriors will remain at home to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
They are 11-11 in 22 games at home.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-25 record in 44 games.