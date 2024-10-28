Steph Curry Made NBA History In Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center.
Steph Curry had six points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 2/2 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Curry also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (6,135) for 37th on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Following Pippen, the next player for him to pass will be Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday (6,210).
Through the first two games of the new season, Curry is averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.
The two-time MVP has helped Golden State get off to a 2-0 record.
They most recently defeated the Utah Jazz by a score of 127-86.
Curry finished the victory with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 7/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following Los Angeles, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via StatMamba: "This is the first time in Steph Curry’s career that he’s played less than 30 minutes in consecutive games to start a season.
The Warriors are 2-0 and have an average margin of victory of 38.5 PTS 🤯"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).