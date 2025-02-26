Steph Curry Made NBA History In Hornets-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center.
Steph Curry had 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Allen Iverson for 32nd most made field goals in NBA history."
Curry came into play with averages of 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 48 games.
At nearly 37, he is still one of the best 15 players in the league.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Family business: Seth Curry warms up while Steph catches up with Dell ahead of Warriors-Hornets at Chase Center"
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Hornets, the Warriors will begin a road trip when they visit the Orlando Magic on Thursday in Florida.
@WarriorsMuse: "Steph and Jimmy will likely end up tonight with a combined 21 points
HOWEVER
Steph’s only played 24 minutes
Jimmy’s only played 19 minutes
This is awesome"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
The former Davidson star has led the franchise to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) since 2015.