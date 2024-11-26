Steph Curry Made NBA History In Nets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Brooklyn Nets at home in San Francisco.
Steph Curry had 10 points and five assists while shooting 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by becoming the only player to make 3,800 career three-pointers.
Via @StephMuse_: "Steph Curry now has 3,800 career 3-pointers.
No one else has made 3,000."
Curry appears to be easily on his way to becoming the only player to ever make 4,000 career three-pointers.
He is currently making 4.0 three-pointers per contest.
The other four players behind him on the all-time list are James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard and Reggie Miller.
Harden (2,988) is on the verge of 3,000.
The 36-year-old came into the night with averages of 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 43.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Despite his age, Curry still remains the best player on the Warriors (who are currently the top team in the Western Conference).
The Warriors are 12-4 in their first 16 games.
Following the Nets, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder and Warriors currently have the same record.
As for the Nets, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-10 record in 17 games.
They will play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Arizona.