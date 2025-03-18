Steph Curry Made NBA History In Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
Steph Curry had 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 5/16 from the field in his first 23 mintues of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "DIMES.
Stephen Curry has passed Tiny Archibald for 29th on the NBA's all-time assists list 👏"
Curry is known for his shooting, but he is also one of the elite passers in the NBA today.
The 37-year-old came into the night with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten games).
After looking like a team that would struggle to make the NBA playoffs, trading for Jimmy Butler turned around their season.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Warriors are 14-1 this season when Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry share the court.
Golden State also ranks No. 1 in net rating since the All-Star break outscoring their opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions.
From Play-In contender to Finals threat thanks to Butler."
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He has spent all 16 years of his career with Golden State.