Steph Curry Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game
UPDATE: Steph Curry also moved up on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Another night, another milestone. Stephen Curry has climbed to 10th on the #NBAPlayoffs all-time scoring list 😎"
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Steph Curry had 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "150th career playoff game tonight for No. 3⃣0⃣"
He becomes the third Warrior in franchise history to reach the milestone."
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook (926) for 20th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Westbrook, the next player for him to pass will be Kevin Johnson (935).
Curry still remains the best player on the Warriors at 37.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Warriors were a completely different team with Steph Curry on/off the court in the first half:
With Steph: 17-38 FG (44.7%)
Without Steph: 0-8 FG (0%)
Who will step up for the Warriors in the absence of Jimmy Butler?"
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).
The Warriors are 25-17 in 42 games at home.
The winner of the series will play the Los Angeles Lakers or Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.