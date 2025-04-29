Steph Curry Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game

Fastbreak

Steph Curry made NBA history during Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets (at home) in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Steph Curry finished the 109-106 victory with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Kevin Johnson (935) for 19th on the all-time playoff assists list.

Following Johnson, the next player for Curry to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (937).

Via The NBA: "Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for moving into 19th on the all-time playoff ASSISTS list!"

With the victory over the Rockets, the Warriors now have a 3-1 lead in the series.

They will have a chance to close out the Rockets in Game 5 on Wednesday night (in Houston).

Via Basketball Forever: "Brandin Podziemski with 26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM as the Warriors GET THE 109-106 WIN over the Rockets & TAKE A 3-1 SERIES LEAD

Houston are on the ropes!"

On the road, the Warriors have gone 25-18 in 43 games.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 30-13 in 43 games at home in Houston.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Here’s the late Draymond Green stop on Alperen Sengun, the flying Jimmy Butler rebound from the baseline and Green’s ensuing celebration.

Warriors lead the series 3-1 over the Rockets"

