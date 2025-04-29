Steph Curry Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets (at home) in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Steph Curry finished the 109-106 victory with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Kevin Johnson (935) for 19th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Curry to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (937).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for moving into 19th on the all-time playoff ASSISTS list!"
With the victory over the Rockets, the Warriors now have a 3-1 lead in the series.
They will have a chance to close out the Rockets in Game 5 on Wednesday night (in Houston).
Via Basketball Forever: "Brandin Podziemski with 26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM as the Warriors GET THE 109-106 WIN over the Rockets & TAKE A 3-1 SERIES LEAD
Houston are on the ropes!"
On the road, the Warriors have gone 25-18 in 43 games.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are 30-13 in 43 games at home in Houston.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Here’s the late Draymond Green stop on Alperen Sengun, the flying Jimmy Butler rebound from the baseline and Green’s ensuing celebration.
Warriors lead the series 3-1 over the Rockets"