Steph Curry Made NBA History In Spurs-Warriors Game

Steph Curry made NBA history during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs faced off in San Francisco.

Despite losing by a score of 114-111, Steph Curry put up 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/24 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The two-time MVP also made NBA history.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "For the sixth time in his career, Stephen Curry has reached 300+ threes in a season.

No other player has done it more than once"

Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

He has made 4.4 three-pointers per game (on 11.2 attempts).

Via John Fanta: "An absurd stat: Steph Curry has hit 300+ three pointers in a season six different times. In NBA history, it’s only been done four other times combined by four different players: James Harden (18-19), Klay Thompson (22-23), Malik Beasley (24-25), Anthony Edwards (24-25)."

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 47-33 in 80 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in a tight race for seeding in the NBA playoffs, as they are just 1.0 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Following the Spurs, the Warriors are now headed to Oregon for a showdown with he Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

On the road, they have gone 23-17 in 40 games.

