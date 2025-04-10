Steph Curry Made NBA History In Spurs-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs faced off in San Francisco.
Despite losing by a score of 114-111, Steph Curry put up 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/24 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "For the sixth time in his career, Stephen Curry has reached 300+ threes in a season.
No other player has done it more than once"
Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He has made 4.4 three-pointers per game (on 11.2 attempts).
Via John Fanta: "An absurd stat: Steph Curry has hit 300+ three pointers in a season six different times. In NBA history, it’s only been done four other times combined by four different players: James Harden (18-19), Klay Thompson (22-23), Malik Beasley (24-25), Anthony Edwards (24-25)."
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 47-33 in 80 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in a tight race for seeding in the NBA playoffs, as they are just 1.0 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.
Following the Spurs, the Warriors are now headed to Oregon for a showdown with he Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
On the road, they have gone 23-17 in 40 games.