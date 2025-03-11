Fastbreak

Steph Curry Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

Steph Curry made NBA history during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) is pictured against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) is pictured against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 130-120.

Steph Curry finished with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 6/14 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry hasn’t lost to Portland in 1,469 days… That’s over 4 YEARS 🤯"

Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The two-time MVP also made NBA history.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has reached 250 threes on the year.

It's the 11th (!) season in which he's reached the mark, the most in NBA history 🎯"

Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 56 games.

The future Hall of Famer will turn 37 on March 14.

Via StatMamba: "For the first time since 2023, Steph Curry has more than 5 FTA in three consecutive games."

Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

With the win, the Warriors improved to 37-28 in 65 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won five straight).

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "That's a fifth straight Warriors win. Tenth straight with Jimmy Butler in lineup. They're 37-28, nine games above .500 to tie previous high-water mark of the season: 12-3 in November.

Gary Payton II: career-high 26 points
Buddy Hield: 20 points, six 3s
Butler: Triple-double"

