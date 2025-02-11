Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Steph Curry had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving up on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry passes Norm Nixon for 33rd most assists in NBA history."
Following Nixon, the next player for Curry to pass will be Reggie Theus (6,453).
Curry came into the matchup with averages of 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
He is coming off a sensational night where he went off for 34 points while shooting 8/16 from the three-point range (the Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 132-111).
Via NBA World: "Most games with 8+ 3PM in NBA history:
87 — Steph Curry
32 — Damian Lillard
24 — Klay Thompson
22 — James Harden"
The Warriors are 26-26 in 52 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Bucks, they will travel to Dallas for a showdown with Klay Thompson and the Mavericks.
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He has spent all 16 seasons with the Warriors.
They have won four titles in that span.