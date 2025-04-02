Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Steph Curry had a fantastic start to the game.
The two-time MVP put up 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/16 from the field and 8/10 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "With a 32-PT first half, Steph Curry has now tied LeBron James for the third-most 30+ PT halves (22) in the play-by-play era (1997-98).
James Harden - 30
Kobe Bryant - 28
Stephen Curry - 22
LeBron James - 22
He also has now has the MOST halves with 8+ 3PM (6) in the PxP era!"
Curry still remains one of the most dominant players in the NBA at 37.
He came into the night with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Steve Jones Jr.: "It's the little things from Stephen Curry. Loses the ball on the push, waits for the screen and gets right to his pullup. Holds two on the ball, kicks to Draymond and relocates for 3."
The Warriors are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won seven out of their last ten games).