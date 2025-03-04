Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Hornets Game
On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina) by a score of 119-101.
Curry finshed the win with 21 points, three rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors handle the Hornets in Charlotte. They're alone in the sixth seed: 33-28. Three double-doubles: Curry 21 pt/10 ast, Draymond 16 pt/13 reb, Podziemski 19 pt/10 reb. Buddy Hield hit five 3s. They're at the Knicks tomorrow night, at Nets on Thursday to close road trip."
With his stat line, Curry also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry becomes the 4th oldest PG in NBA history to record back-to-back 20p/10a games.
Only Nash, Paul, & Cassell were older."
The Warriors are now 16-15 in the 31 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Rockets for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, the Warriors are also 8-1 in the nine games Jimmy Butler has played.
At nearly 37, Curry is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 52 games.
He is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
They have won four NBA Championships since 2015.