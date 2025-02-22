Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Kings Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Kings in Sacramento.
At halftime, they had a huge 68-53 lead.
Steph Curry put up seven points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also reached a career milestone by becoming the 33rd player in NBA history to reach 6,400 career assists.
He is closing in on Reggie Theus (6,453) for 32nd on the all-time assists list.
Curry came into the night with averages of 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
At nearly 37, the two-time MVP still remains one of the best 20 players in the league.
Via The NBA: "STEPHEN CURRY TWO-WAY MASTERPIECE ‼️
RIPS THE BALL OUT ON ONE END AND THROWS THE DIME ON THE OTHER 🤯"
The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but they have looked a lot better since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
Via StatMamba: "Since becoming teammates, Steph Curry & Jimmy Butler have the most points by a duo in the NBA."
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.