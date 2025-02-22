Fastbreak

Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Kings Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reached a career milestone.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) gives his jersey to Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward (left) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Kings in Sacramento.

At halftime, they had a huge 68-53 lead.

Steph Curry put up seven points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.

The future Hall of Famer also reached a career milestone by becoming the 33rd player in NBA history to reach 6,400 career assists.

He is closing in on Reggie Theus (6,453) for 32nd on the all-time assists list.

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Curry came into the night with averages of 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.

At nearly 37, the two-time MVP still remains one of the best 20 players in the league.

Via The NBA: "STEPHEN CURRY TWO-WAY MASTERPIECE ‼️

RIPS THE BALL OUT ON ONE END AND THROWS THE DIME ON THE OTHER 🤯"

The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but they have looked a lot better since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

Via StatMamba: "Since becoming teammates, Steph Curry & Jimmy Butler have the most points by a duo in the NBA."

Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

