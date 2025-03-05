Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Warriors won by a score of 114-102.
Steph Curry finished the win with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Hal Greer for 31st most made shots in NBA history"
Curry is now averaging 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry's career games at Madison Square Garden:
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Loss (scored 54)
Win
Win"
With the win over New York, the Warriors are now 34-28 in 62 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won two straight).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors gained two games on the Rockets the last two nights. Traffic remains below them, but fifth seed becoming more plausible. They're only three back of Houston and have already clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker.
5. Rockets: 37-25
6. Warriors: 34-28"
The Warriors are 17-15 in 32 games away from San Francisco.
They will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.