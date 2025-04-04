Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Lakers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 123-116.
Steph Curry led the way with 37 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors get their two biggest wins of the season to close this six-game trip: at Grizzlies, at Lakers to continue climb up the standings.
Two major factors tonight: Brandin Podziemski's eight 3s (28-8-6 line) and Jonathan Kuminga's 18-9-4 off the bench. Earned closing role."
Curry also made NBA history his dominant play over the previous two games.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back 35-PT games."
Curry is averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is 5th on the NBA MVP ladder.
He would be the oldest point guard in NBA history to finish a season top 5 in MVP voting."
With their win over the Lakers, the Warriors are now 45-31 in 76 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won seven out of their last ten).
On Friday night, the Warriors will return home to host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center.