Fastbreak

Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Nets Game

Steph Curry made NBA history during Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to his home town fans as he makes his way to the locker rooom after the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to his home town fans as he makes his way to the locker rooom after the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Steph Curry had 11 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.

Curry also made NBA history by moving ahead of Reggie Theus (6,453) for 32nd on the all-time assists list.

He is now just one assist away from moving ahead of John Lucas (6,454) for 31st.

Curry came into the night with averages of 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 53 games.

NBA
Mar 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Warriors are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record in 62 games.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 8-2 (and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

NBA
Mar 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) chase after a loose ball in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Most recently, Curry and the Warriors beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 114-102.

Via The NBA: "STEPH PUTS ON A SHOW IN NY 🙌

🧑‍🍳 28 PTS 🧑‍🍳 9 AST 🧑‍🍳 7 REB 🧑‍🍳 5 3PM 🧑‍🍳 2 STL

@warriors improve to 9-1 with Jimmy Butler III in the lineup!"

Following the Nets, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, California.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.