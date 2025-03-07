Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Nets Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Steph Curry had 11 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Curry also made NBA history by moving ahead of Reggie Theus (6,453) for 32nd on the all-time assists list.
He is now just one assist away from moving ahead of John Lucas (6,454) for 31st.
Curry came into the night with averages of 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 53 games.
The Warriors are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record in 62 games.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 8-2 (and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, Curry and the Warriors beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 114-102.
Via The NBA: "STEPH PUTS ON A SHOW IN NY 🙌
🧑🍳 28 PTS 🧑🍳 9 AST 🧑🍳 7 REB 🧑🍳 5 3PM 🧑🍳 2 STL
@warriors improve to 9-1 with Jimmy Butler III in the lineup!"
Following the Nets, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco, California.