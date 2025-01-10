Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Pistons Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 107-104 in Michigan.
Steph Curry finished the win with 17 points, ten rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 5/21 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history as he became the 36th player to reach 6,300 career assists.
He is just six assists away from moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant for 35th on the all-time list.
With the victory over the Pistons, the Warriors improved to 19-18 in their first 37 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They will now face off against the Pacers on Friday night in Indiana.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 9-8 in the 17 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Rick Barry for 8th most career rebounds in franchise history."
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
He is a ten-time All-Star and led the franchise to four NBA Championships.
As for the Pistons, they had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Right now, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.