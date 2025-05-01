Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 5.
Steph Curry had 11 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 3/11 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (937) for 18th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Cousy, the next player for Curry to pass will be Jerry West (970).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for moving into 18th on the all-time playoff ASSISTS list!"
The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can eliminate the Rockets with a victory on Wednesday.
However, they have struggled in a big way through the first two and a half quarters.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors are down 27 at the half in Houston. Rockets just put up 76 points on 69/60/85 shooting splits. Warriors had 10 turnovers and only six made 3s. Seemed like Steve Kerr already managing rotation for likely G6. Draymond Green only 12 first half minutes."
Through the first four games of the series, Curry is averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.
As for Cousy, he is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Boston Celtics legend had career averages of 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field in 924 games.