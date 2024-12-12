Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas (NBA Cup).
During the first quarter, two-time MVP Steph Curry made NBA history by moving ahead of Jerry West (6,238) on the all-time assists list.
Following West, the next player for Curry to pass will be Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (6,285).
Curry came into the night with averages of 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The Warriors are coming off 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (on Sunday) at home.
Curry led the way with 30 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
They entered play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-9 record.
The winner of the game will move on to Las Vegas where they will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Based on recent history, the Warriors will have an excellent chance to advance.
Via ClutchPoints: "Longest active win streaks against a single NBA opponent
Warriors over Rockets — 15 straight wins
Thunder over Blazers — 14 straight wins
Clippers over Hornets — 12 straight wins
Bucks over Pistons — 11 straight wins
Celtics over Pistons — 11 straight wins"
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He has spent all 16 seasons with the Warriors.