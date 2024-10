Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Trail Blazers Game

โ€œ[A championship] is literally the only thing Iโ€™m playing for at this pointโ€



Steph Curry tells @WorldWideWob & @SarahKustok what still drives him in year 16



Hear the Warriors Season Preview special on the SiriusXM App: https://t.co/4dHfwOTVg4 pic.twitter.com/x2StX5hNka