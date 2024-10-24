Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Trail Blazers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing their first game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Steph Curry had eight points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
While Curry got off to a slow start shooting, he has been excellent as a facilitator.
Via @Curry_Muse: "Steph at halftime:
Leads team in assists (7)
Leads team in steals (2)
Leads team in free throws (6)
0 turnovers in 17 minutes."
In addition, the two-time MVP has now moved ahead of Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler (6,125) for 38th on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Following Drexler, the next player for Curry to pass will be six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen (6,135).
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).
At 36, he still remains an elite guard who finished last season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Despite Curry's brilliance, the Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following Portland, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
They will play their first home game on Sunday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers.