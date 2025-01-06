Steph Curry Make Honest Comment After Kings-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 129-99 at the Chase Center.
Steph Curry finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
After the game, he made an honest comment when he met with the media.
Curry: "Nobody likes to get embarrassed like that. Especially the way we started the first quarter... When you're looking up and it's a double-digit lead before the first timeout... We're not really built especially with the situation to have that crazy comeback."
Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Many fans reacted to his postgame comments (h/t 95.7 The Game).
@justfax15: "Steph has had zero help for 5 straight years now."
@LunaGirl30: "The patience of this man. He's like a sponge. Taking all in. I hope there'll come a time he'll actually stand for himself and speak because what's happening is concerning."
@_QUAN_X: "Let’s all around be Better !"
The Warriors fell to 18-17 in 35 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They will now face off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night (also at home).
As for the Kings, they improved to 17-19 in 36 games, which has them as the 11th seed.
They have won four straight games.