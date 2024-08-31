Steph Curry Makes 3-Word Statement About NBA Future
Steph Curry has been with the Golden State Warriors for his entire 15-year NBA career.
Recently, the two-time MVP signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on August 29: "Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN."
There has been a lot of speculation about Curry's future because the Warriors are coming off a tough season (and lost Klay Thompson in free agency).
Warriors fans can take a sign of a relief after the NBA legend signed the contract extension.
He also made an interesting three-word quote to Emily Chang (h/t ClutchPoints).
Chang: "You're here forever?"
Curry: "That's the plan."
Via Chang's Instagram: "Good news @warriors fans, @stephencurry30 just signed a new one-year deal. But when I saw him this week, he said the plan is to stay forever!! PS. Super fun episode of The Circuit coming with Steph and @ayeshacurry#dubnation #gsw 💙💛"
Curry is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He will turn 37 in the middle of the next season but is still clearly one of the best ten players in the NBA.
However, the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons (they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).