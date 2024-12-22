Steph Curry Makes Absurd 3-Pointer Over Rudy Gobert In Warriors-Timberwovles Game
Steph Curry made a three-pointer over Rudy Gobert (and Anthony Edwards) during Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Timberwovles at the Target Center in Minnesota.
During the first half, Steph Curry made an incredible three-pointer over Rudy Gobert (and Anthony Edwards).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen over two defenders?
TOUGH."
Curry had 18 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shootng 7/16 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
