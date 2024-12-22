Fastbreak

Steph Curry Makes Absurd 3-Pointer Over Rudy Gobert In Warriors-Timberwovles Game

Steph Curry made a three-pointer over Rudy Gobert (and Anthony Edwards) during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Timberwovles at the Target Center in Minnesota.

During the first half, Steph Curry made an incredible three-pointer over Rudy Gobert (and Anthony Edwards).

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen over two defenders?
TOUGH."

Curry had 18 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shootng 7/16 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.