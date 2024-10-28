Steph Curry Makes Absurd No-Look Pass In Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco.
During the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made an incredible pass to Andrew Wiggins that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Warriors: "STEPHEN BEHIND HIS BACK TO WIGGINS FOR THE SLAM."
Curry finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
However, he left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room"
The Warriors lost by a score of 112-104 to fall to 2-1 in their first three games of the new season.
Following the Clippers, they will remain at home for a showdown with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening at the Chase Center.
Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported more details about Curry after the game.
Via Johnson: "Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is doing "OK." Steph used the word "mild or moderate" and doesn't think it's too serious
Curry will get an MRI tonight"
Curry came into the night with averages of 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in his first two games.
The four-time NBA Champion is in his 16th season.