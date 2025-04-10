Steph Curry Makes Blunt Statement After Golden State Warriors Lose To Spurs
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost (on a Harrison Barnes buzzer-beater) by a score of 114-111.
The Warriors lost to an inferior team that they needed to beat.
After the tough loss, two-time MVP Steph Curry made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Curry (h/t KNBR): "We've had a very professional approach and a very consistent level we've been playing at. Our execution tonight just wasn't great... A good team will bounce back from it and take care of business these next two and then go from there. We have to prove that we're a good team."
Curry finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 12/24 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Rob Perez: "Warriors may have just gone from hosting a first round playoff series to getting onto a plane for the play-in tournament because of Harrison Barnes. Everything is wrestling."
The Warriors are now the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.
Following the Spurs, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Justin Russo: "Updated Western Conference standings after tonight:
3 - Los Angeles Lakers (49-31)
4 - Denver Nuggets (48-32)
5 - LA Clippers (48-32)
6 - Memphis Grizzlies (47-32)
7 - Golden State Warriors (47-33)
8 - Minnesota Timbrerwolves (46-33)"