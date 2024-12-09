Steph Curry Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement After Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in San Francisco for the second straight game.
Steph Curry led the Warriors to a 114-106 victory.
The two-time MVP finished with 30 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the three-point range.
After the game, Curry was asked about Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & California).
The two were teammates on Team USA over the summer.
Curry: "He can do everything on the court. He's shooting the ball at a high level now. He's got that dog in him (pun intended, Georgia), and he just loves hooping. I got to feel that energy all summer and what he brought to Team USA. He talks trash, he's in every moment and he's a guy that the league's in great hands for the next 15 years with him. Just being who he is."
Edwards finished the loss with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Many believe that he could end up being the face of the league at some point in the next five years.
Curry and Edwards are 6-6 against one another in 12 matchups.