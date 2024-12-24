Steph Curry Makes Bold Statement After Pacers-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Indiana Pacers (at home) in San Francisco.
The Pacers won the game by a score of 111-105.
Steph Curry had a tough night, finishing with just ten points, five rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 2/13 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, the future Hall of Famer made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Curry: "I gotta play better and I will, but I think as a whole, we've just gotta maintain our confidence in what we're doing and not have those spurts where we give a team life."
Curry and the Warriors had a hot start to the season, so even though they have struggled as of late, they are still the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record in 28 games.
Even so, the Warriors have not looked like a playoff team over the last few weeks.
They have won just three of their last ten games.
On Christmas, the Warriors will resume action when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.
At home, they have gone 7-6 in the 13 games they have played in San Francisco.
Curry is currently averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
He is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).