Steph Curry Makes Bold Statement Before Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will host James Harden and the LA Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The game will have major implications on seeding for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors will essentially get three cracks at playoffs
*Win Sunday vs Clippers and they’re top-six seed
*Lose and they’ll very likely get #7 seed (unless Wolves lose to Utah) and Grizzlies in first play-in game
*Lose again and they’d get winner of Kings/Mavs with season on line"
Before Sunday's game against the Clippers, Steph Curry made a bold statement (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Curry: "I don't want to be too dramatic. It should be like a Game 7 kind of vibe. If you win, you control your destiny... If you lose, you roll the dice."
The Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers (on Friday) by a score of 103-86.
Curry finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Curry is in his 16th season playing for Golden State.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.