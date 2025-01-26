Steph Curry Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost by a score of 118-108.
Curry got off to a good start to the game in the first half, as he ahd 13 points on 4/9 shooting from the field.
However, he was completley shut down in the final two quarters.
The future Hall of Famer finished the loss with 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 4/17 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Curry was honest when he met with the media.
Curry: "In a game where I play like that, it's gonna be hard for us to win. At the end of the day, you gotta make adjustments, find space and knock down the shots that you're supposed to, and I didn't do that tonight."
Curry is still averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires"
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.
On Tuesday, the Warriors will resume action when they host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they are 12-12 in 24 games.