Steph Curry Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Suns Game
On Saturday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played the Suns in Phoenix, Arizona.
After missing the team's last game due to an injury, Curry returned to the starting lineup.
The All-Star guard struggled in the first half, but ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
That said, the Warriors still lost to the Suns by a score of 113-105.
After the game, Curry spoke honestly about the injury that he is dealing with.
Curry (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "It has the potential to be like a nagging type thing if you don't take care of it... I'm not worried about it. I'm not concerned about it at all. It's just the deeper you get into your career, the more things pop up, and you just gotta figure it out."
While the two-time MVP is in his 16th season, he is still averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The Warriors have gone cold, as they are in the middle of a four-game losing skid.
Even so, they still remain as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record in 19 games.
Following the Suns, the Warriors will resume action on Tuesday evening against Jamal Murray and the Nuggets in Denver, Colorado.
As for the Suns, they improved to 11-8 in 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.