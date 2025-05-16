Steph Curry Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Warriors were without their best player (Steph Curry) for the final four games of the series.
After the series ended, Curry made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Curry: "Sit on the sidelines, it's weird. You wish you were out there to be able to do something about it, but it just wasn't in the cards this year... We finished the year like we did, sneak in the playoffs, win that first round. There's a lot to be proud of, for sure, considering where we were. Definitely disappointed, and frankly, just sad that I wasn't out there and able to play."
With Curry, the Warriors had been expected to have a chance to make a deep run.
They completely turned their season around after trading for Jimmy Butler.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Timberwolves are the first team to eliminate the Warriors in fewer than 6 games under Steve Kerr
It's also the first time Kerr has lost 4 straight playoff games since he became head coach in 2014."
Curry finished his 16th NBA season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Warriors have been unable to return to the Western Conference finals since winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.