Steph Curry Makes Feelings About Jimmy Butler Clear After Disappointing NBA Playoffs
The Golden State Warriors had an up-and-down 2024-25 season.
In the middle of the season, they made a blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler.
Following the trade, the Warriors were one of the best teams in the NBA and finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After beating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in just five games).
Steph Curry missed the final four games of the series with a hamstring injury.
Butler struggled to be a major factor in Games 4 and 5.
Despite the extremely disappointing end to the season, Curry let it be known that he was very happy with the acquisition of Butler.
Curry (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "There was a lot of chatter of whether it was the right trade...From the first game in Chicago to last night, it was a seamless fit. (We) complement each other so well. He gave us so much belief...It was a success. Now you have to build off that."
Curry and Butler went 26-8 in 34 games together.
Their success in such a short time should give them a lot of hope for the 2025-26 season.
Via NBA TV: "A volatile season for Golden State comes to an end:
- First 15 games: 12-3; Next 36 games: 13-23
- Traded for Jimmy Butler on Feb 6
- 23-7 to finish season with Butler
- Curry, Butler & Green signed thru ’27
What’s next for the Warriors?"